Peter Vellekoop, 82, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2025, just shy of his 83rd birthday, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Aug. 27, 1942, in Paterson, N.J., Peter was the son of the late Peter and Cathryn Vellekoop. He spent most of his life in Hillsborough, N.J., before relocating to Waldoboro in 2003 to embrace the quiet beauty of Midcoast Maine.

Peter was a man of many passions. A lifelong tinkerer, he could fix just about anything and took great pride in working with his hands. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. Peter was also a proud member of the Alna Anchor Lodge of the Masons, where he found lasting friendship and meaning in the values of brotherhood, service, and integrity.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Linda Vellekoop; his daughter, Laurie Dunham and her husband, Randy; his grandsons, Steve Varga and wife, Andrea, and Johnathan Varga and wife, Amanda; and his cherished great-grandchildren, Gabrielle and Jackson Varga. He is also survived by his brothers, William and Ronald Vellekoop.

Peter’s legacy lives on in the stories he shared, the skills he passed down, and the unwavering support he gave his family. His memory will be treasured always.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in Peter’s honor to the Wounded Warrior Project, an organization that reflects his deep respect for those who serve.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro, ME 04572.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. Condolences may be expressed to the Vellekoop family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

