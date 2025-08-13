Peter Creighton Armstrong, 68, died unexpectedly on Aug. 10, 2025, in his home in Friendship.

Peter was born on Oct. 16, 1956 and grew up in Winchester, Mass. He graduated from Winchester High School in 1974. Peter also spent every summer growing up in Friendship. Peter graduated from Massachusetts Maritime Academy in 1978 as a marine engineer. He then worked with the merchant marine service which allowed him to travel the world for several years. Peter married the love of his life, Lauren Stred, in 1981 and together they raised their two children, Nick and Danielle.

Peter built a successful business, On the Road Inc, from the ground up, using his remarkable business sense, keen salesmanship, and unmatched mechanical skill. His ability to understand and repair anything, combined with his entrepreneurial drive, allowed him to grow his company and retire early, leaving behind a legacy of hard work, ingenuity, and determination.

He was always generous with his time and talents throughout the years. At Warren Baptist Church, he served on many committees and was a constant presence for church events, cooking or helping with the arrangements, supporting the technology for church services, and supported the facility upkeep for many years. He even joined the choir for holidays and other events. Peter also served on the town of Friendship budget committee and was one of the starting members of Davis Point Scholarship Committee, which supports Friendship students pursuing higher education. He also supported numerous other formal and informal charities and community services throughout the years.

Peter was known for his love of family. He enjoyed many outdoor pursuits, such as fishing, boating, and sailing. In the winter, he enjoyed snowmobiling and traveling. In the summer, Peter was a frequent attendee of Davis Point Island picnics and Saturday night Ram Island. He was usually one of the first to arrive and the last to leave, always bringing many passengers with him on the way. Peter was an avid fisherman, taking many adventurous fishing trips, including a special trip to Alaska with his brothers and father, as well as to Canada and upstate New York.

He was a founding member of the Wednesday Night Poker Club which still continues after 40-plus years. During the pandemic, Peter selflessly joined the Waldoboro Ambulance Service, dedicating his time and skills to helping his community in a time of great need. In the last few years, he made it a mission to attend every event for his grandchildren that he possibly could.

If a friend or family member was in need, Peter would be the first to step in and provide support in any way he could, either by lending a hand or even taking someone out for a quiet afternoon of fishing. He was kind, generous, and always gave of himself to help others in need. His loss has left a deep hole in his family, his friends, and the towns of Warren and Friendship where he gave so much of his time and energy.

Peter was predeceased by his brother, Jeffrey B. Armstrong; sister-in-law, Nancy Armstrong; and his parents, Robert Weeks Armstrong Jr. and Suzanne Burr Armstrong.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lauren; a son, Nick Armstrong; a daughter, Danielle Armstrong Rice; son-in-law, Gregory Rice; grandchildren, Graden Gregory Rice, Haddie Danielle Rice, and Mako Mitchell Parker Rice; his brother, Robert Armstrong III; sister, Barbara Armstrong; brother-in-law, Andrew Polluck; as well as so many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that felt like family.

A memorial service to celebrate Peter’s life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 at 1 p.m. at the Warren Baptist Church, at 166 Main St. in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bread for the Journey Food Pantry, P.O. Box 294, Warren, ME 04864.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To extend a condolence or share a story with the Armstrong family, please visit Peter’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

