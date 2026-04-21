Peter H. Stark, formerly of Bristol, and Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., passed away peacefully on April 14, 2026 at Cove’s Edge Nursing Home. He was 94.

Born on Jan. 19, 1932 in Boston, Mass., Peter was the son of Herbert and Eleanor (Thomas) Stark. He graduated from Roslindale High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Norwich University in 1954, followed by a master’s degree from New York University.

Peter proudly served his country as a member of the Vermont National Guard and the U.S. Army, including service in France as a post signal officer. He spent 39 years with the New York Telephone Co., where he built a respected and enduring career.

Deeply committed to his community, Peter was a life member of the Briarcliff Manor Hook, Ladder, and Rescue Company, where he served as a line officer, desk officer, and president. He was also an active member of the Briarcliff Congregational Church, serving as a deacon and church moderator. After relocating to Maine, he continued his involvement with the Congregational Church of Bristol in similar leadership roles.

He was a member of the Military Order of the World Wars, serving as chapter commander and Maine state commander, and a devoted Mason for more than 70 years, including serving as historian of the Bristol Lodge.

Peter will be remembered most for his warmth, charisma, and unmistakable presence. He had an infectious laugh and a natural ability to strike up a conversation with anyone he met — whether a lifelong friend or someone he had just encountered. He genuinely loved people and stayed connected with friends across decades, leaving a lasting impression wherever he went. He also enjoyed music, including playing in a steel band.

In 1995, Peter and his wife Carol made Maine their permanent home, where Carol founded an antique business. Together, they spent many years meeting people, sharing stories, and forming meaningful connections with customers and fellow dealers.

Peter also had a lifelong love of animals, especially his beloved pug, Ping, who was a constant and cherished companion.

Peter married the former Carol Ann Osborn, of Tarrytown, N.Y., in 1954. Their marriage was a partnership of enduring love and friendship that spanned more than seven decades.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Elisabeth Stark, of Boston, Mass., and Ann Pompiean, of Denver, Colo.; his grandchildren, Emmy Sasaki and her husband, Anthony Hysler, of Stamford, Conn., and Isabella and Charlie Pompiean, of Denver, Colo. He was predeceased by his beloved children, Christopher Stark and Margaret Sasaki.

The family extends its sincere gratitude to the dedicated and compassionate staff of Cove’s Edge Nursing Home for their care and kindness. Peter lived a life he would have enjoyed reading about — rich in stories, connection, and character.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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