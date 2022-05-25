Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Peter J. Benner Service Announcement

at

The celebration of life gathering for Peter J. Benner, who passed away on Feb. 18, 2022, will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 at the Wells-Hussey American Legion Hall, located at 247 Main St. (Business Route One) in Damariscotta.

Peter would have wanted a party, so please bring your stories and memories of him, a dish to share (potluck style), and be prepared to smile, listen to some favorite songs and reunite with friends (there will be a cash bar).

We are happy to share that there will be a First Annual Blessing of the Bikes on this day around 11:15 a.m., with Pastor Jim Dowse from the Congregational Church of Bristol, performing a brief ceremony to honor Peter’s love of motorcycling.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^