The celebration of life gathering for Peter J. Benner, who passed away on Feb. 18, 2022, will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 at the Wells-Hussey American Legion Hall, located at 247 Main St. (Business Route One) in Damariscotta.

Peter would have wanted a party, so please bring your stories and memories of him, a dish to share (potluck style), and be prepared to smile, listen to some favorite songs and reunite with friends (there will be a cash bar).

We are happy to share that there will be a First Annual Blessing of the Bikes on this day around 11:15 a.m., with Pastor Jim Dowse from the Congregational Church of Bristol, performing a brief ceremony to honor Peter’s love of motorcycling.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

