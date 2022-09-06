Peter J. McDermott, of New City, N.Y., 50 years old, passed away peacefully on Aug. 27, 2022 after a long illness.

Peter was a lifelong resident of Clarkstown, N.Y. and Bremen. He was born on Dec. 24, 1971 to Peter and Marie McDermott at Nyack Hospital. He graduated from Clarkstown North High School and Mercy College. Peter was a fighter his whole life. He overcame incredible odds to live the best life he could live. He worked in libraries around Rockland County, N.Y. his whole life.

He loved his cats and had so many over the years with different personalities.

He was a champion benchrest shooter who could hit a quarter at 300 yards with his special 30BR rifle. He made his own ammo and was a student of firearms. He started to travel to Bremen with his family as a toddler. As he grew older he would spend four or five months a year at the family home on McCurdy Pond. Peter was an active member of the Lincoln County Rifle Club and participated in many meets and competitions.

Peter loved computer games and built his own computers. He would meticulously research the specifications he wanted the computer to perform up to his gaming expectations.

He loved card tricks and magic and he loved to read anything; Westerns, fantasy, history, magic, science.

Peter enjoyed fishing and he caught bass, trout, and stripers in Maine. He was an avid birdwatcher.

Most of all Peter was loved by his family. We all knew he was a fighter; he was stronger than all of us put together. His will and spirit will be greatly missed by all of us.

He is survived at home by his mother, Marie Fiorentino McDermott and Ken McCullagh, of New City, N.Y.; father, Peter McDermott, of Warwick, N.Y.; brother, Sean, his wife, Sandra, and niece, Bridget, of Poughquag, N.Y.; sister, Heather and her husband, Ira; nieces, Sophia and Lily, and nephew, Andrew, of East Hampton, N.Y.; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Donations in Peter’s name can be made to the Kidney Foundation at kidney.org.

