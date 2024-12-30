Peter Nathaniel Coffin, 103, passed away peacefully on Dec. 22, 2024 in the arms of his granddaughter. He was born on Nov. 23, 1921 in Hudson, N.Y. to Rachel Anna Jones and Tristram Coffin.

Peter grew up in Billerica, Mass., in his grandfather Nathanial Jones’ house, lovingly doted on by his aunt Alice. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Tufts in 1944 and his graduate’s degree in 1950. He still found time to serve in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan during 1945 and completed officer candidacy school as well.

On Oct. 8, 1949 he married his dream girl, Elaine Greenwood Coffin, who was crowned Miss Billerica in high school. In 1955 they moved with their two daughters, Deb and Martham, to Hamilton, Mass., where he served as beloved principal to the Hamilton Wenham High School for 17 years. After retiring from education, Peter spent the last 35 years of his life happily in Damariscotta.

He was quite the sailor, owning several boats over the years. He loved exploring along the Maine coast with Elaine as his trusted first mate. He also had a love for gardening, keeping a meticulous yard and garden at his home. A cat lover, there was always a cat in the house; a Maine coon was his favorite. He was an avid golfer, earning a complimentary membership when it became known that he was the oldest member at 99. Even after hanging up his clubs, he went to the gym several days a week until the last year of his life. This undoubtedly attributed to him tying for the title of oldest living member known in his family, alongside a cousin of his mother’s.

He was known by all as one of the kindest men to ever meet. He spent the century he lived on this earth thinking of others. He had the best sense of humor, always surprising us with a great quip. He was sharp as a tack until his last words, and his resiliency was astounding.

Peter was predeceased by his parents; daughter, Deborah Coffin, in 2013; the love of his life, Elaine, in 2015; brothers, Tristram and Joel Coffin; sister, Trudy Robinson Benson Wyche; niece, Cheryl Johnson; great-nephew, Mark; and most recently his daughter, Martha Coffin Reed, in May 2024.

He is survived by his granddaughter, Natalie Coffin Reed, of Minot, and her husband, James Witkus; his son-in-law, Wes Reed, of Vinalhaven; and three first cousins, Nancy Briggs Mucci, Tom Barrington, and David Barrington. He is also survived by his great-nieces, Julia Davis (Scott) and Sarah Russel (Quentin) along with their children Charlotte, Mark, and Luke.

A celebration of life will be held in the library at Schooner Cove, at 35 Schooner St. in Damariscotta, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025 at 11 a.m. Peter will be buried at Fox Hill Cemetery in Billerica, Mass. alongside much of his family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

