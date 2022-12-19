Peter Nils Johansson, 59, of Birch Point Road, Wiscasset, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at his residence.

He was born in Morristown, N.J. on March 25, 1963, a son of Walter N. and Nancy (Brown) Johansson.

Peter graduated from Lincoln Academy and entered the U.S. Army, serving in Colorado and Germany. He received his bachelor’s degree from University of Southern Maine and did graduate studies at University of Maine Orono. Peter enjoyed teaching at Long Creek in Portland for many years where he developed innovative projects to inspire his students and share his love of science and the natural world.

Peter was a gentle and kind soul. He loved to laugh, have fun, and spend time with family and friends. Among many outdoor hobbies and interests, Pete especially enjoyed hunting, hiking, camping, rock and ice climbing, gardening, fishing, and sailing. He loved photography, music, and was always keen to lure willing partners into a game of chess, and happy to teach them if they were new to the game.

He is survived by his father, Walter N. Johansson, of Pemaquid; one brother, Eric P. Johansson and his wife, Suzanne, of Holmdel, N.J.; two nieces, Allie Weisberger and her husband, Alex, and Annie Licata; and one nephew, Ian Johansson, whom he loved dearly and taught how to hunt and lead him on rock climbs at an early age. Peter was loved and will be sorely missed.

He was predeceased by his mother, Nancy Johansson, in 2015.

A memorial gathering will be held in the future.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

