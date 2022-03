Peter R. Cook, 65, passed away on March 2, 2022 at his home in Boothbay Harbor. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 6 from 2 to 3 in the afternoon with a celebration of life to follow beginning at 3 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home of Boothbay, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay.

A full obituary will follow.

hallfuneralhomes.com

