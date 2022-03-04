Peter Royce Cook, of Westport, Conn., and Boothbay Harbor, passed away suddenly at his home in Boothbay Harbor on March 2, 2022. He was 65 years old.

Peter was born in Portland on April 6, 1956 to Judith Miller Cook and Phil Cook. He attended Boothbay Region High School where he was a star athlete and excelled in both football and basketball. He then went on to attend the University of Maine at Orono where he played football for the Black Bears. After graduation Peter embarked on an accomplished career as a group insurance executive. He worked for Unum, The Hartford, Aetna and Guardian Life.

After retiring from his illustrious insurance career, he fulfilled lifelong dreams by pursuing positions within the Boothbay community. He worked at Hodgdon Yacht Services, combining his love for the water, boats, his community and its people. His friends called him an “aquatic transportation engineer.” In addition, he proudly served on the board of the Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library and had been responsible for building their capital campaign for the new library addition. His love of the library began when his mother took him to get his first library card. It continued as his children chose their summer reading at the library. An avid reader all his life, he instilled that love in his children.

Peter loved nothing better than spending time with his family at their compound on Appalachee Pond. Among his greatest joys were golfing, watching his children’s athletic accomplishments, spending time on the water on his boat, Heavenly Days, and playing with his grandchildren and grandnieces. He savored and boasted about his wife’s gourmet meals and decadent desserts. He was beloved by all.

If he wasn’t on the course at the Boothbay Harbor Country Club, Peter was most likely enjoying a cocktail on the dock or entertaining family and friends with a cookout at Appalachee. He enjoyed spinning at JoyRide Studio, practicing yoga, reading any historical book about Winston Churchill, and of course, smoking an occasional Churchill cigar!

Some of Peter’s finer talents were a true showcase of his zest for life and his ability to make those around him feel included, loved, seen and welcomed. He would frequently burst into a Frank Sinatra song, befitting of the moment, or quote his favorite movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Peter had a very determined outlook, some might say he was competitive, but it proved to be one of his best character traits as he doggedly overcame obstacles and constructed a very fulfilling life. He also had a beautiful ability to daydream about how he would spend his latter years with his family, what projects and house renovations he would undertake and where he would travel with his wife, children, and their children. He was the proudest and most affectionate grandfather, and favorite ‘Papa,’ with his boisterous laugh and fun-loving nature, turning any simple moment into a memorable one.

Peter is survived by his beloved wife, Jacqueline; devoted children and grandchildren: daughter, Julie Hoadley, her husband, Ryan, and son, Quinn; son, Matthew Cook and his wife, Carlie; son, Jason Cook and his wife, Kayla and son, Forrest. Peter is also survived by his siblings, Cathlene Parkhurst, Michael Cook, Mary Jane Tracy and their families.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 6 from 2 to 3 p.m. with a celebration of life to follow, beginning at 3 p.m., at Hall Funeral Home of Boothbay, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay.

Donations in Peter’s name can be made to Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library at bbhlibrary.org/donate/.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Peter, or to share a story or picture, visit their book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

