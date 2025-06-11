Peter Sean Cullinane, 76, died on May 18, 2025 in Bristol. Born April 22, 1949 in Boston, to Ann and Robert Cullinane, Peter was the oldest of six siblings. He was the beloved spouse of 42 years to Suzanne Sankar; adored father of Sara and Theodore; sweetest grandfather to baby Kai; big brother to Dianne, Linda Albright, Joanne Knapp, Edward, and Brian; cherished uncle of Gabriel, Kyla, Amelia, Dylann, Ariel, Jedd, Eliza, Rebecca, Luke, Jandy; and dear brother-in-law to Stephanie, Julie, Andrea, Mark, Pamela, and Gregg.

A graduate of the University of Massachusetts Boston and Boston University’s Graduate School of Social Work, Peter dedicated over 40 years to the mental health field, fearlessly advocating for his clients and patients at the VA and the Council on Aging, and fighting tirelessly to expand community mental health care while leading Alternative Home, a community-based halfway house in Newton, Mass., and the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless. A committed activist, Peter protested the Vietnam War, supported his union, and recently resisted the Trump administration’s attacks on immigrants.

Peter was known for his love of the outdoors, often persuading friends and family to join him on overnight camping and challenging sailing adventures. Avid competitor and indefatigable adventurer, he loved racing in the Beaver Island Regatta, the Run of the Charles, sailing from Boston Harbor to Pemaquid Point, motorcycling across country, skiing Tuckerman Ravine, and watching the sunrise on Cadillac Mountain. He was also a passionate admirer of music, art, and poetry.

Peter will be remembered for his infectious enthusiasm, invariable warmth, generosity of spirit, and his uncanny ability to bring his motorless sailboat smoothly to dock at Shaw’s pier. He will be missed dearly.

In lieu of flowers, consider donations in Peter’s memory to Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust (coastalrivers.org) or Make the Road New Jersey (maketheroadaction.org/new jersey).

