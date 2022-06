Philip A. Congdon, 80, of Round Pond, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

He was predeceased by his wife, Ruth “Candy” Congdon, and is survived by his children, Drew and Heather; his grandchildren, Kate, Rachel, and Bennett; and his sister, Cynthia Holmes. As per Phil’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at directcremationofmaine.com.

