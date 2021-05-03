A Mass of Christian burial for Philip Cameron, who passed away on Jan. 22, 2021, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 14 at St. Patrick’s Church in Newcastle. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required for everyone attending. A light luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. will be held at The 1812 Farm in Bristol following the Mass. Because of current gathering restrictions, it is requested that those wishing to attend either event RSVP on Phil’s memorial page, or by calling the funeral home. For those not able, or those not comfortable attending, the service will be livestreamed and recorded. It can be viewed by visiting Phil’s memorial page found at stronghancock.com.

