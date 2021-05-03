Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Philip Cameron Service Announcement

at

A Mass of Christian burial for Philip Cameron, who passed away on Jan. 22, 2021, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 14 at St. Patrick’s Church in Newcastle. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required for everyone attending. A light luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. will be held at The 1812 Farm in Bristol following the Mass. Because of current gathering restrictions, it is requested that those wishing to attend either event RSVP on Phil’s memorial page, or by calling the funeral home. For those not able, or those not comfortable attending, the service will be livestreamed and recorded. It can be viewed by visiting Phil’s memorial page found at stronghancock.com.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^