Philip R. Peaslee Notice

Philip R. Peaslee, 90, passed away on June 26, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Washington Road (Route 126) in Jefferson.  Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

