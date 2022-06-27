Philip R. Peaslee, 90, passed away on June 26, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Washington Road (Route 126) in Jefferson. Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.
Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years
at
Philip R. Peaslee, 90, passed away on June 26, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Washington Road (Route 126) in Jefferson. Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.