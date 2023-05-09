Philip was born on Groundhog Day to Lawrence and Pauline (Prior) Studley, in Damariscotta.

Philip worked hard all his life at whatever he did. Philip started in the fishing industry of scalloping after a short try at lobstering, which was not for him. Philip fished offshore from New Bedford, Mass. for many years before returning home to Maine to fish with his younger brother, Biscuit (Gary), on his smaller boat the F/V Diane A.

When Philip started his scalloping career, for the first four years he was seasick every trip out, but it never stopped him from continuing to go, or completing his work on deck. Philip loved being on the ocean once his seasickness ended. He was proud of his accomplishment of being known as one of the fastest and cleanest cutters on the East Coast. While fishing with his brother out of Gloucester, Mass., he was given the title “the machine.”

Philip never wanted to quit scalloping and didn’t give up fishing offshore out of New Bedford until he was 66 years old, on the F/V Shearwater, under Capt. Myron Benner. Philip was not a bragger, though proud when he was complimented on his hard work dedication to whatever he did.

Philip was predeceased by his best friend and brother, Biscuit, in October. They had a bond like no other, although they argued like no other while fishing together, each trip either Philip quit or Biscuit fired him. Philip was also predeceased by a special nephew, Bob Studley Jr. Bob was proud of his “Uncle Philip” and his ability to withstand the hard work he did fishing offshore. Bobby called “Uncle Philip” as soon as he heard he was home, and wanted to hear all about his trip. Philip would then ask how many girls he had this week because of his exceptional good looks. Philip was as proud of Bobby as Bobby was him.

Philip leaves behind his mother, Pauline Studley; his wife, Sharon; his older brother, Bob and wife, Cecile. Philip enjoyed his visits with Bob, picking his brain on his knowledge of mechanics, and watching him weld. Philip was proud of Bob and loved to tell others what a great stock car driver he was.

Philip leaves his sister, Sheila, who he had been spending a lot of time with as they grieved the death of Biscuit. Sheila always lifted Philip’s spirits and they laughed hard together with her stories she shared with him. He also leaves his sister, Janet and husband, Mel.

Philip leaves behind his niece, Sherry, who he spent lots of time with in his later years at her home enjoying fishing and dinners with. He also leaves behind his nephew, Travis; and several cousins.

Philip leaves behind his three stepchildren who he loved as his own and treated him as that. Philip was proud of each one and their accomplishments: Chey’anne Olson and husband, Jacob, children Dylan and Lucia, of California, Jarred Watson and wife, Carolyn, and children Gavin and Ava, Bryce Watson and wife, Kirsten, and children, Benjamin and Charlotte. Philip held a special place in each of their hearts.

Philip leaves his brother-in-law, Paul Muise, who was special to him. Philip spent time clamming with and visiting him at his home. Philip leaves many good friends of Maine and Gloucester, Mass.

A celebration of life will be held in the summer months, for both Philip and his brother, Gary, by family.

