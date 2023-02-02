On the evening of Jan. 30, 2023, Philip W. Mank, 71, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side. Phil was born on Aug. 5, 1951 to Roger and Gloria (Miller) Mank.

Phil grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Medomak Valley High School. After high school he enlisted in the Navy and spent the majority of the next four years working in the boiler room on the USS Theodore Roosevelt. While preparing to serve his country, he met and quickly married the love of his life, Jeannie “Elaine” Wortinger.

After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Phil and Elaine settled down in Washington to raise their growing family. He attended Central Maine Community College in Auburn where he obtained his Associates Degree in sheet metal technology. Phil had a talent for being a “Jack of all trades” which included working on cars, welding, carpentry, and really anything he set his mind to doing. He enjoyed hunting, camping, and restored a 1939 Buick from a junkyard to a beauty. They even drove the Buick to Florida for vacation one year.

Phil was predeceased by his parents, Gloria and Roger Mank; and his sister, Evelyn Mank. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jeannie Mank; daughter, Lori Barter and her husband, Charles; sons, Philip Mank Jr. and his wife, Nancy, and Paul Mank and his wife, Elsie; his sister, May Holmes; and seven grandchildren.

The family will honor Phil privately.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. You are invited to share your online condolences and memories by visiting their book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

