On March 27, 2024, Phillip Alonzo Applin passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at Maine Medical Center. He was born in Bath on Nov. 5, 1948, the third son of five children. Phillip grew up in Alna and Wiscasset. As a young man he split time between Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Wiscasset. He eventually settled down in Waldoboro. He graduated from Wiscasset High School as a member of the class of 1967.

Phillip was a kind, humble, selfless, and generous man who lived life to the fullest degree possible and fiercely protected those he loved. He loved going on long road trips with loved ones, enjoyed working in the gardens at his home on Route 32, and – if given an opportunity – frolicked in a brisk discussion about politics with friends. Most mornings he could be found at Moody’s Diner with the “coffee crew” stirring his share of shenanigans. He was known for his wry humor and comic timing. He cherished the time he spent helping friends and family. While as a young man he never missed an opportunity for a good time with his inner circle, in his later years you could find him enjoying a good book with his cat, Ruby, in his lap. He is sadly missed by years of friends, family, and all that met him.

Phillip was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Ruth (Jones) Applin; his brother, James H. Applin; and an infant son.

He is survived by his partner of nearly 20 years, Angela Hoch, of Waldoboro; two daughters, Melanie Applin Winfrey and her husband, Peter, of Medfield, Mass., and Megan Osinga, of Chandler, Ariz.; three grandchildren, Vivienne and Alonza Winfrey and Samuel Osinga; siblings, John Applin and his wife, Pauline, of Topsham, Betty Applin, of Wiscasset, and Bobbie Robinson and her husband, Bill, of Waldoboro; nieces and nephews, Belinda, Wendy, Chris, Josh, Angie, Candice, Rachel, and Arthur; and countless friends and extended family.

A celebration of life honoring him will be held this summer, details forthcoming. Friends and family may join in sharing memories and photos on Phillip’s memory page at hallfuneralhomes.com.

