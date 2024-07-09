A celebration of life for Phillip A. Applin, who passed away on March 27, 2024, will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2024, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Lakehurst Lodge in Damariscotta. Many of you will recall this was a dance hall back in Phill’s heyday.

The family would love for folks to send electronic pictures to include in the celebration, please reach out to Melanie or Megan to share.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro. For a full obituary, or to share online condolences, visit Phillip’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

