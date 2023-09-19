Phillip A. Miller

Phillip “Phil” A. Miller, 76, of Newcastle, passed away Jan. 8, 2023, during sunrise at home with his wife and children.

Born in Rockland, to Carol Annie Saucier and Carroll Abbott Miller, he attended Rockland schools, class of 1964 Rockland District High School.

Phil enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1964 during the Vietnam War era where he studied electronics. He received an Honor Man commendation for CO 062. Phil’s most memorable tours were on the nuclear submarine, USS DACE. He was honorably discharged in 1967 transferring from submarine duty to naval reserves.

He attended the University of Maine and graduated Tau Beta Pi, with the degree of Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering, class of 1974, Orono. Continuing his education at New Hampshire College in an MBA program and Front Range Community College in Colorado. Phil was an Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) life member and member of the American Legion.

Phil’s engineering career started with VAST (Vocaline Air Sea Technology) and Tracor Marine working in Maine and St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands in various capacities with Sonobuoy Quality Assurance testing for the U.S. Navy.

While in St. Croix, Phil met and married Priscilla Gallo and together they had a daughter, Catherine M. “Katie” Miller Wynn (partner Zur Attias). Katie and Steve Wynn are parents of grandsons, Max and Zack.

Phil advanced his engineering career back in Maine as engineering test manager for Data General and ComputerVision. Later joining Apollo Computer and Hewlett Packard, working in New Hampshire, then transferring to Fort Collins, Colo.

Phil’s work with Hewlett Packard was one of his most rewarding career experiences and allowed him to travel all over the world. He valued the relationships with his colleagues and the diversity of other countries and cultures. A leader and team player, his work ethic was respected throughout his career. He retired in 2005 from HP as a new product’s introduction program manager.

While living in New Hampshire, Phil married his longtime friend, Carol I. Bartlett, and together they had a son, Eben J. Miller (partner Carrie Whitcomb) and a daughter Lydia A. Miller (partner Tyler Johnson), parents of grandson, Corwin, and granddaughter, Felicity.

Phil loved the water: oceans, lakes, rivers, and streams. He admired the beauty of nature and took the time to appreciate the details and changing seasons. Camping, boating, and fishing with his children and grandchildren were special memories.

His creativity was displayed in his woodworking, photography, and cooking, especially seafood.

A deep thinker, philosopher, poet, and avid reader of history, global issues, science, technology and novels. He was fascinated with astronomy and space advancement.

Always challenging himself by solving math and word puzzles, bowling, playing pool, chess, poker, and cribbage. He will be remembered as a fierce cribbage player.

Mechanically inclined, he enjoyed automobiles of all kinds and owned a variety of interesting cars throughout his life. He attended and participated in car shows, ice racing, and drag racing with his 1967 Mustang. As a race car enthusiast, he attended several NASCAR races coast to coast, as well as local tracks in Maine, New Hampshire, and Colorado. An interest he passed on to his children. In his younger years, he rode various motorcycles and had a private pilot’s license.

Phil had a volunteer spirit. He delivered Thanksgiving baskets and donated to many families in need for Christmas. He was involved with a recycling program in N.H. During his declining health he continued to volunteer for many organizations: the Damariscotta Lake Watershed (now Midcoast Conservancy) where he served on the board’s education committee and worked as a boat inspector for invasive species monitoring, Bartlett Jones Cemetery Association, Lincoln County FISH (Friends in Service Help) a volunteer driving service, tutored adults in math pursuing a college degree, Two Bridges Regional Jail tutor, and homeschooled children. He was a co-founder of the local COPD support group. He was an involved volunteer in his neighborhood on Milliken Island Road, always trying to make life better for others.

Phil had a great sense of adventure starting with the U.S. Navy and continuing throughout his life.

He found joy sharing his adventures with his family traveling on family vacations and R/V trips exploring the country. He found pleasure on the ocean through boating, sailing, and various ships.

After retiring from HP, Phil and Carol moved back to Maine. His last big project was helping to design and build his family home on Damariscotta Lake where he found solace in his retirement years. He continued his travel to visit family and friends. He prioritized interstate travel to visit his children and grandchildren. Of all the places Phil traveled his favorite place was home.

Raised in a Christian home, Phil supported and encouraged his children to pursue and explore their personal beliefs and ideas. He relished frequent philosophical conversations and supported his children in their varied interests. He fostered an appreciation for the arts, museums, and music, which they explored together.

Many people are driven by accomplishments, status, advancement in their career, and possessions. Phil’s greatest treasure in life was his children, grandchildren, and family. Proudly respecting their unique accomplishments.

Phil valued his friendships staying in touch with family and friends old and new from school, Navy, college, coworkers, and neighbors. He is known for his caring, humble, hospitable, and kind heart. Phil will be missed by those who knew and loved him. He left a legacy that will not be forgotten.

Along with his wife, children, and grandchildren, he is survived by sisters, Catherine L. (Don) Carlson, Marguerite L. (Jim) Connon, and Ruth A. (Craig) Merrifield. Brothers-in-law, Larry (Debbie) Bartlett, David (Kate) Bartlett; sister-in-law, Gail Bartlett MacInnis; and many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Besides his parents, Phil was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Eben W. Miller and Katie E. Small. Maternal grandparents, Louis J. Saucier and Mary Lydia Saucier; brother, Louis A. Miller; sister, Martha M. Butler; brother-in-law, Walter K. Butler; nieces, Joy and Carol; nephews, Paul, Danny, and Louie; and brother-in-law, Don MacInnis.

It was Phil’s request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to LifeFlight of Maine, who saved his life twice.

Phil was honored in a private celebration of life during the winter. A committal this spring was held at the Bartlett Jones Cemetery in Newcastle.

Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta assisted with Phil’s arrangements.

