Phil passed away peacefully at sunrise while home with his wife and children on Jan. 8, 2023.

A private celebration of Phil’s life will be in late winter.

A full obituary will appear when available.

Per Phil’s wishes, memorial contributions may be made to LifeFlight of Maine who saved his life twice: LifeFlight of Maine Foundation, P.O. Box 899, Camden, ME 04843.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta.

Memories, and condolences for Phil’s family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

