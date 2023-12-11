Phillip W. Koskela, 73, of Southport, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 18, 2023 with his loving family by his side. Phillip was born in Waldoboro on Oct. 10, 1950, to Raymond and Stella (Hamor) Koskela.

Phillip grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools, graduating from Medomak Valley High School in 1969. He then went on to attend the University of Maine at Augusta and the Southern Maine Community College Culinary School.

After college, Phillip worked as a chef at The Thistle Inn in Boothbay Harbor from 1972-1973, The Washington Square Restaurant in Sanford from 1973-1974, The Inn Crowd North in Portland from 1974-1975, and then pursued his culinary career at The Rocktide Inn in Boothbay Harbor, working there from 1975 to 2013.

Phillip was proud of his Finnish heritage and its traditions. He truly enjoyed working with his Rocktide crew of all ages and nationalities and loved being on the water sailing, “whalering” and “tugboating.”

Phillip also truly enjoyed being on the board and being president of the board of the Boothbay Harbor Chamber of Commerce.

Phillip was predeceased by his parents; and his cousin, John Paddock.

Phillip is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Lou Koskela, of Southport; daughters, Aili Koskela Amundsen and husband, Brett, of Bath, and Carrie Koskela and significant other, Ben Tupper, of Boothbay Harbor; sister, Nancy Wilson, of Albuquerque, N.M; cousin, Patti Paddock, of Sacramento, Calif.; sister-in-law, Anne Maher and significant other, Dave Burnham, of Southport; and nephews and their families of San Francisco, Calif.

There will be a private family interment held in the spring of 2024.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Phillip’s name to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011 or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall’s of Boothbay. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Phillip or to share a story or picture, please visit Phillip’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

