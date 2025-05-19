Phyllis Adelle Bowers Prescott, 95, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Friday, May 9, 2025 at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport.

Phyllis was born at home in East Waldoboro on Sept. 15, 1929 to Charles C. and Hazel B. Mank Bowers.

After graduating from Waldoboro High School in 1947, Phyllis completed training as a registered nurse in 1950, at Maine General Hospital School of Nursing in Portland. She was a gifted nurse over a career spanning more than 60 years and has been fondly remembered by patients from new mothers and babies to the elderly.

In 1953, Phyllis married Stanley A. Prescott, just months after being set up on a date by their friends Irma and Mike Mitchell. Phyllis and Stanley went on to raise six children in Rockland.

For many years, she was a member of First Baptist Church of Rockland. Phyllis was devoted to her family and to her faith. She was a natural caregiver, always there to help those in need.

Phyllis enjoyed volunteering and socializing as a member of The Knit Wits. This group met weekly for years at Rockland’s rec center and always assisted with preparations for the annual Maine Lobster Festival. In 2016, The Knit Wits were selected as a group to be the grand marshals of the parade, and Phyllis was pleased to ride on a float and wave at all the spectators.

She was interested in history and genealogy and was a member of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants, being directly descended from William Bradford.

Phyllis was predeceased by her husband, Stanley Prescott; her two brothers, Charles Bowers and Ronald Bowers; and her sister, Maxine Bowers.

She is survived by six children, Douglas Prescott, Donald Prescott (Sheila), Dorothy Prescott, Russell Prescott (Karrie), Donna Hopkins (Mark), and Charlene Heal (Dana); her eight grandchildren, Deric Prescott, Meaghan Prescott, Brian Prescott, Mary Danielson, Dana Prescott, Sarah Morrison, Lea Hopkins, and Ivy Heal. In addition, there are great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law, a niece, and cousins, all of whom Phyllis treasured and loved to stay in touch with.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, at 110 Limerock St. in Rockland, where a celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

To share a memory or condolence with the Prescott family, please visit their book of memories at bchfh.com.

