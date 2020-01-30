Phyllis (Doble) Cooley died peacefully with her granddaughter by her side in the early hours of Jan. 25, 2020. Phyllis, known as “Phiddy Bird” or “Phiddy Lou” by her family, spent a majority of her life in various towns of Franklin County, and parts of Connecticut where she met the love of her life, Charles “Charlie” Cooley. Charlie lost his battle with cancer in 1983 and life for Phyllis was never quite the same.

If you knew Phyllis, then you were aware of her extreme pride in her possessions and home, where she believed that everything had its place and there was always something to clean. She decorated for every holiday, loved flowers, enjoyed watching birds at their feeders, and believed in capturing all of these events in photos, which of course went in albums labeled by date.

Phiddy loved a good picnic, a cold Diet Pepsi (a cold beer was even better), could play a mean game of Rummy, loved fall, had an impressive elephant collection, and never turned down a chance to enjoy Gifford’s Ice Cream. She could find a use for tape no matter what, was easily pleased and just as easily displeased. She was honest, feisty, quick witted, at times temperamental, blaming it on “The Doble Disposition.” but her loyalty to those she loved was unparalleled.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Jeniffer Cooley who will forever miss her Grammie and her great-grand-daughter, Brealynne who loved her GiGi dearly; siblings, Geraldine (Doble) Lovejoy, Glennis (Doble) Gould and her husband Conley, Linwood Doble, Elaine Doble-Verrill and her husband Don, and Richard Doble and his wife Cathy; son, Lawrence Cooley and his partner Terri; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She will also be dearly missed by her unofficial daughter-in-law, Ellen Crocker; best friend, Marlene Sausville, and Emil Christen; someone she admired greatly and loved deeply.

She was predeceased by her parents, Leonard and Hildreth (Look) Doble; sister, Christine (Doble) Spencer; sister-in-law, Paula Doble; and her beloved husband, Charlie.

Jeniffer would like to thank Laurie Ann, a kind sweet soul that Phyllis thought so much of, for being there for Phyllis almost daily; the entire team at Beacon Hospice who supported Jeniffer and honored Phyllis’ wishes; Ilze for her little tokens of love, and the rest of her friends at Hodgdon Green in Damariscotta.

As promised, Jeniffer will take her Grammie on one last road trip with a picnic and a couple of Diet Pepsis to her final resting place next to the love of her life in Connecticut.

Per her request, there will be no funeral service.

Should you choose to pay tribute to Phyllis, the family suggests that you add a bird feeder to your yard, pack a picnic with your family, play a mean game of Rummy, enjoy an ice cream, a cold beer, or a Diet Pepsi. She would love it all.

Condolences and memories may be shared on her memorial wall at wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

