Phyllis Ruth Coggins, 79, of New Harbor, passed away on May 2, 2025 at Central Maine Medical Center from complications related to diabetes. Born on March 18, 1946 in Darby, Pa., she was the daughter of John and Frances (Hill) Coggins.

Phyllis attended Bristol schools and graduated valedictorian from Bristol High School in 1964. She went on to earn a degree in English from the University of Maine in Orono. After graduation, she got a taste of city life living and working in Boston.

Phyllis had always been a champion of the underprivileged and when she returned to Maine, she began a career helping those people. These jobs included a residency at the Poland Spring Job Corp., a residential vocational training center for low-income girls from all over the country; a teaching position at the Stevens School for Girls, a reform school for wayward girls; and a stint at the Augusta Mental Health Institute. Many lives were influenced during these years because of her empathy, understanding, and encouragement. Her next job took her closer to home at the Darling Marine Center, where she was in charge of sea grant publications. During this time she wrote and illustrated “The Uncommon Cookbook” featuring many unusual seafood recipes. This publication garnered her a favorable mention in The New York Times. Her last job before retirement was director of the Head Start Program in Damariscotta.

But work doesn’t define who you are. She was a talented artist, not for financial gain or recognition, but for the sheer joy of making art. Among her talents were painting, drawing, creating custom hand-knits and floorcloths. She had a lovely singing voice and was remembered by many for her performances with the Bristol Footlighters.

People who knew Phyllis will remember her as a unique personality, always opinionated, sometimes argumentative, and committed to living life independently.

She was very attuned to the beauty of her natural surroundings. She was grateful to live in this beautiful state and grateful for her many friends as well.

She is survived by her brothers, John (Janet), and Chris (Deirdre); and her sister, Maggie Stotz (John).

At her request, a family-only graveside service will be held at a later date at the Bristol Mills Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

