Priscilla Irene Packard, 90, of Washington, passed away on Sept. 11, 2025 at the Sussman House in Rockport. Priscilla was born March 5, 1935 in Washington to John A. Babb and Alma I. Safford Babb. Priscilla attended Washington schools and later Erskine Academy.

Priscilla’s life was her children and she found many ways to support them. Priscilla worked at G.T.E. Sylvania in Waldoboro for 35 years. Following her retirement, she was rehired by OSRAM and worked for the company for seven more years. She raised 36,000 broilers every eight weeks for Lipman Poultry, raised squash for One Pie brand in Waldoboro, and raised dried beans for resale. Priscilla also raised produce in her garden for canning for her family. After retiring from OSRAM, she worked nights at the Washington Manor.

Priscilla had a large property where she grew not only produce but flowers. She loved caring for her property and enjoyed bird-watching and other wildlife. She could often be seen on her tractor as she kept up with the many jobs around the farm.

Priscilla was a member of the Evening Star Grange No. 183 in Washington. There was no end to her energy when it came to supporting the grange. She loved volunteering. She could often be seen walking the roads of Washington to collect bottles for the Grange so they could donate to the local animal shelter or food pantry.

She was a member of the Ladies Guild and helped with their annual Strawberry Festival. She also volunteered at the Lobster Festival in Rockland as an officiant.

Priscilla was recognized by the Knox County Commissioners for her dedicated service for the town of Washington and received the 2016 Spirit of America Unsung Hero Award for her outstanding community support for the town of Washington.

She was predeceased by her husband, William B. Packard; sons, Randall J. Packard and Raymond S. Packard; sister, JoAnne P. Boulduc; brother, John F. Babb; and granddaughter, Andrea Packard.

She is survived by her son, Richard A. Packard and his wife, Tina, of Sidney; daughter, Laurie L. Packard, of Washington; sisters, Judy Oxton, Linda Baldwin, Nancy Weymouth, and Peggy Sleeper; grandchildren, Troy Packard, Jeffrey Packard, Racheal Packard, Raymond Packard; and great-grandchild, Jasmine Packard.

A celebration of Priscilla’s life will be held at the Washington Grange on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Priscilla’s memory to a local animal shelter or the Evening Star Grange No. 183. The Grange needs to rebuild the wheelchair ramp and will be dedicating it to Priscilla for her lifelong service. Donations to the Evening Star Grange No. 183 can be made c/o Mildred Melgard, 81 Sprague Road, Washington, ME 04574.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, at 949 Main Street in Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

