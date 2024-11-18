It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lilly Campbell, 87, of Wiscasset, on Nov. 9, 2024 at Hill House Assisted Living in Bath, following a long illness. Lilly was born on Nov. 22, 1936 in Bath, to Frances Estella Sarah Cowley and Donald M. Petrie, the second youngest of six children.

Lilly attended Wiscasset schools and graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1955. Lilly enjoyed her years at WHS with many close friends. She was active in school activities such as cheerleading, the school play, and the school newspaper, and she served as the vice president of the senior class and assistant editor of the yearbook.

Lilly met the love of her life, Bertrum Roger Campbell, at a high school basketball game in Boothbay Harbor. They were married in 1955, and built a home together, in Edgecomb and Wiscasset, raising their three children. Bert and Lilly were married for nearly 47 years, until Bert’s passing in 2001.

Lilly was a lifelong member of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Wiscasset where she volunteered at the food pantry and the annual Strawberry Festival. She was also a member of the Garrison Hill Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. Lilly was employed through the years at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, Morrison Knudsen, Stone & Webster, Maine Yankee, and the Carl M.P. Larrabee Insurance Agency.

Lilly’s greatest joy in life was her family. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother, and she cherished time spent together at all family gatherings. Lilly loved Boston Terriers, especially her beloved dog, Katy. She found great pleasure in cooking and baking family favorites. Lilly also enjoyed the flowers in her garden, often picking seasonal blooms to enjoy inside her home.

Lilly is survived by two sons, Bertrum R. Campbell Jr. and his wife, Sharon, of Wiscasset, and Brett R. Campbell, of Wiscasset; and one daughter, Beth R. Campbell and her husband, Peter Stokes, of Hermon; seven grandchildren, Jonathan Campbell, of Woolwich, Brandon Campbell, of Yarmouth, Brian Campbell, of Wiscasset, Benjamin Campbell, of Biddeford, Aiden Campbell and his wife, Casey Ross, of Biddeford, Colby Stokes, of Dover, N.H., and Amber Stokes, of Hermon; sister, Barbara A. Sanborn, of Brewer; and sister-in-law, Lillian Petrie, of Portland; and many nieces and nephews.

Lilly was predeceased by her husband, Bert; her parents, Donald and Frances Petrie; and her siblings, Marilyn P. Jones, Helen R. Shorey, Donald Gordon Petrie, and Robert L. Petrie II.

Lilly’s family would like to express their deep gratitude to the staff at Hill House Assisted Living for the care they provided for nearly eight years.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at 2 p.m. at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Wiscasset. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, Capital Campaign, 12 Hodge St., Wiscasset, ME 04578.

Arrangements are entrusted to Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St. in Bath. Condolences and messages for her family may be shared online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

