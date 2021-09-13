Priscilla P. (Verney) Puckey, 81, of Newcastle, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, surrounded by her family at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, after a yearlong battle with heart disease.

Priscilla was born on July 13, 1940 to Elbridge F. Verney Jr. and Helen L. (Keyes) Verney of Sheepscott. She attended Franklin Elementary School and graduated from Lincoln Academy with the class of 1958. After her graduation, Priscilla enlisted in the U.S. Women’s Army Corps, serving from 1958-1960. She was stationed at Fort McClellan in Alabama, and Fort Monmouth in New Jersey. It was while serving in the Army that she met her two lifelong best friends, Ann and Sara.

On March 28, 1970, she married her husband, Jack Puckey, of Newcastle, where they lived for 51 years together. Jack and Priscilla finally got to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this past July at the 1812 Farm in Bristol.

After her service in the Army, Priscilla worked at Sylvania in Waldoboro, and then was a stay-at-home-mom while her daughters were little. She then worked briefly at the Newcastle Town Office, and finally at the family business, John A. Puckey Oil Company, until her retirement in 2007.

Priscilla was a past Sunday school teacher at the Sheepscott Community Church, a former member of the Sheepscott Firettes, a 7th degree member, and past master of Garrison Hill Grange #497, the Damariscotta-Newcastle Lioness Club, Lincoln Academy Alumni Council and was a current member of the Alna Snowmobile Club.

Priscilla loved to travel, together with her husband, they visited all 50 states and spent falls in Florida since their retirement. She also went on several more trips with her daughters and enjoyed many trips with the whole family to the Caribbean, Alaska, Hawaii and Disney World. Besides always being ready for a trip, Priscilla also loved attending a good party.

Besides her parents, Priscilla was predeceased by her brother, James E. Verney; and a nephew, Dean Verney.

She is survived by her husband, Jack, of Newcastle; daughters, Sonya S. Verney of Bristol, and Leah J. Puckey of Damariscotta; her two grandsons, Brett J. Cowan (Cynthia) of Round Pond, and Chad D. Cowan of Damariscotta; Grammie’s good dogs, Carter and Bison; niece, Ann Perrello of Sheepscott; as well as many Verney family cousins.

A service, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Sheepscott Community Church. She will be laid to rest in the Hillside Cemetery in Damariscotta.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Priscilla may be made to the Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, PO Box 373, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

