R. Niven Damon, a treasured husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2023, after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born in Hartford, Conn., on June 25, 1944, and grew up in Broad Brook, Conn. He graduated from Kents Hill in 1962 and attended the University of Connecticut.

Niven’s love for the ocean began during his childhood summers spent on Heron Island in South Bristol, where he developed a passion for boats. During college summers, he captained the Magnum boats out of Boothbay. He joined the Coast Guard in 1966, serving four years, and finishing his service at the Boothbay Coast Guard Station. He took up fishing before pursuing a career as a sales representative for marine products, which he continued until his retirement.

Niven met Jacqueline Zeamer in Boothbay, and they married in 1978. They raised three children. He became an active member of the Eliot community, serving on numerous boards, and managing his office building for 30 years. He loved spending winters skiing with his family and summers sharing his passion for boating with family and friends. He was a loving and patient father, always sharing his knowledge and skills with his children.

Niven is survived by his wife, Jacque; his children, Kerry Waters and husband, T.J., Tracey Damon and husband, Jon Vignaly, and Jay Damon; his grandchildren, Cameron, Oliver, and Jay; sister, Faith Frasca; his mother-in-law, Barbara Zeamer. He had a larger-than-life personality with a quick wit and treated everyone with dignity and respect. His easy-going spirit and sense of humor will be cherished by those who knew him.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, April 6, at the Regatta Room on 28 Levesque Dr. on Route 236 in Eliot, at 1 p.m. More details can be found at legacy.com.

