Rae Cogan Fales, 89, passed away peacefully at her home in Warren on Sept. 29, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born on Oct. 28, 1933, she attended Warren schools and graduated in 1952 from Warren High School.

During her high school years, while working at the Warren Diner, she met the love of her life, Russell Fales. For years they enjoyed their dances every Saturday night with friends at Lakehurst in Damariscotta. Happily married for many years, they had three children: Rusty, Donna, and Cindy.

Rae enjoyed being a housewife, always taking care of her children and family. Rae and Russ enjoyed many winters at their home in Jupiter, Fla. In the summer months, you could find Rae at her lake house on Crawford where she loved swimming, boating, cookouts, and relaxing by the lake with the ones she loved most.

Rae had a love for country music, with her favorite artist being Blake Shelton. In her later years, she always looked forward to her visits with her great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Rae was predeceased by her husband, Russell; and daughter, Cindy.

Rae is survived by her son, Rusty Fales and wife, Jean, of Warren; daughter, Donna Creamer and companion, Mike, of Warren; grandchildren, Chris Creamer (Marcie), and Jill Simmons (Jamie); great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Brooke, Mylie, Courtney, Erika, and Paige; and great-great-grandchildren, Colin, McKenna, and Ace.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 20 at the Counce Cemetery on Peterboro Road, Warren, followed by a gathering with memories at 185 Fales Lane, Warren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Coastal Opportunities, P.O. Box 637, Camden, ME 04843.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

