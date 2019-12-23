Ralph Alan Gallagher “Big Ralph”, 65, of Windham, passed away on Dec. 15, 2019 surrounded with love, family and friends. Ralph was the son of the late Hon. Ralph Augustine Gallagher and Martha Elizabeth Shattuck. He was born Oct. 5, 1954 in Damariscotta.

Ralph was a graduate of Lincoln Academy in Newcastle. He later graduated from CMVTI in Auburn, with a certificate in electronics. Ralph married Dori Lynn Tucker of Rumford on Oct. 14, 1978 at St. Patrick’s Church in Newcastle. Ralph and Dori moved to their home in Windham in 1978 where they raised their two children, Ralph Allison and Melissa Lynn.

Ralph worked at the SD Warren / Sappi FPNA Mill in Westbrook for 35 years as an Instrument Tech. Ralph worked hard to raise and support his family. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Whether he was at the family’s cottages on the Midcoast or his camp in Stratton, he always shared his life with everyone. He had many hobbies that included skiing, snowmobiling, boating, fishing and building things with his grandchildren. Ralph loved and appreciated life and was always kind and generous to everyone around him.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Dori Lynn Gallagher and their son, Ralph Gallagher and daughter Melissa Carlberg, as well as daughter-in-law Melissa Gallagher and son-in-law David Carlberg; his three grandsons, Dawson and Drew Carlberg and Riley Gallagher; brothers, James and John Gallagher and their wives Barbra and Rachel; brother and sisters-in-law, Jeffrey and Deb Tucker and Neal and Bethany Giberson, as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and of course his chocolate lab Fern and his grand-dog, Mila.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3 at Dolby, Blais & Segee Windham Chapel in Windham. The celebration of life will be held St. Ann’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m., 40 Windham Center Road, Windham.

