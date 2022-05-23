A memorial service for Ralph G. Knowles, who passed away on Jan. 20, 2022, will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 4 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. He will be laid to rest privately in the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ralph’s memory to: Scottish Rite; Damariscotta Lake Watershed Association; or the District 10 Boosters Association, c/o Alna-Anchor Masonic Lodge #43, 529 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

