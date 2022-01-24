Ralph G. Knowles, 81, of Nobleboro, passed away peacefully on Jan. 20, 2022. Born in 1940 in Brookline, Mass., Ralph was the eldest son of 10 children, growing up and living into adulthood in Medfield, Mass.

Ralph’s inherently generous qualities shined his entire life, beginning with his caring for and supporting his large family of 12 as a young man. Ralph selflessly shared his time and talents in many areas: Tactical aircraft maintenance in the United States Air Force; a butcher; meat department manager in Dennisport, Cape Cod. Ralph was a proud police officer from 1964-1974 until a life threatening injury necessitated his retirement. Ralph was known on the force for his integrity, honesty, fairness and kindness during his tenure during a very tumultuous era.

Ralph was the owner of RGK Heating Service; owner of Knowles Simoniz Glass Coat Company; active in the Medfield Baptist Church; member of American Legion Beckwith Post 110, Medfield, Mass.; co-founder of Family Work Camp, Oceanwood, Ocean Park, and a Walpole Gun Club member.

One of Ralph’s proudest personal accomplishments was joining the Freemasons in the 1970s where he held many positions in both Massachusetts, as well as in Maine. Ralph was honored to advance to District Deputy Grand Master and then Junior Grand Warden at the Grand Lodge of Maine.

As a Mason, Ralph started a scholarship program as well as the CHIPS child identification program to benefit the community at large. Ralph was also a member of the Scottish Rite of the Freemasons whose mission seeks to aid mankind’s search for identity and destiny in God’s universe, producing wiser men in a wiser world, happier men in a happier world, and therefore better men in a better world.

Ralph was an avid hunter, fisherman and boater – it was always Ralph’s desire to live in Maine where he relocated in 1985. Ralph spent many years running the boat house for Lake Pemaquid Campground. Ralph enjoyed coordinating water activities and helping people have the best vacation possible! While a resident of Bremen, Ralph helped revive the Bremen Union Church. Ralph’s love of the ocean and lakes of Maine prompted him to be active in the Damariscotta Lake Watershed Association.

In addition to Ralph’s many hobbies and philanthropic activities, Ralph enjoyed a 24-year career at Colby & Gale where he was a prestigious master specialist and served greater Lincoln County area with his skills.

Predeceased by his parents, George W. and Marion (Kopp) Knowles; his sisters, Barbara Ball, Marie Gandolfi; and his brothers, George W. Jr. (Billy), Harold (Jimmy) and Paul. Ralph is survived by siblings, Richard, Patricia (Robert) Lubold, Lorraine Knowles Dauley, and Janice (Steven) Meagher; and many nieces and nephews all of whom he loved very much.

Loving husband of 30 years to Joyce (Bunker); beloved father to Lee Knowles and her husband, Lawrence, Sharon Knowles and her husband, Mike; and stepdaughters, Sheila Mullin and her husband, Andrew, and Kelly Sniper and her husband, Todd. A fun loving Papa to seven grandchildren, Ashley, Sophia and Leo Knowles, Constance and Adelaide Mullin, Coburn and Kendall Sniper and two great-grandsons, Alex and Logan Knowles.

Ralph’s larger than life generous and fun loving personality was contagious. Ralph will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Ralph’s memory to Scottish Rite; Damariscotta Lake Watershed Association; or the District 10 Boosters Association, c/o Alna Anchor Masonic Lodge #43, 529 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in June.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

