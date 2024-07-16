Ralph Moxcey, a distinguished World War II veteran, accomplished advertising professional, and talented sculptor, passed away peacefully surrounded by family.

Born in 1924 in New Brunswick, Canada, Ralph was raised in Waterville. Ralph became an Eagle Scout in his youth, embodying the Scouts commitment to service and community throughout his life. He proudly trained as a B-24 gunner in the Air Force during World War II, a role that took courage and dedication.

After the war, Ralph embarked on a distinguished career in advertising, where his creativity and leadership were recognized with numerous awards. He worked with major agencies such as BBDO New York and Hill, Holliday Advertising in Boston, where he was known for his innovative approach and mentorship to many in the industry.

Ralph also served his community as a volunteer firefighter, demonstrating his ongoing commitment to public service. Upon retiring, he pursued his passion for the arts creating sculptures that were inspired by the natural world he loved so much. An avid outdoorsman, Ralph could often be found fly fishing in serene waters or navigating the rapids in a white-water canoe, activities that brought him immense joy and peace.

Ralph is survived by his wife; two sons; six grandchildren; and his brother; along with a community of friends and admirers. His life was a testament to the power of dedication, creativity, and adventure. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, remembered always for his enduring spirit and generous heart.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local firefighters’ fund, honoring Ralph’s commitment to service. A private celebration of life ceremony will be held in his honor.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, in Waldoboro. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Ralph or to share a picture or story, please visit Ralph’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

