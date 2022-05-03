Ralph Roswell Bond was born July 30, 1923, in Jefferson, the son of Prescott and L. Marie (Hodgkins) Bond.

He loved God, his country, his family, sports, raising cattle, and ice cream with maple syrup.

Ralph graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1942 and went to work at Marr’s Shipyard in Damariscotta. He enlisted in the Army Air Force in 1943. He was a flight officer and trained as a B-24 pilot. He graduated from the Columbus Army Flying School in Mississippi.

After returning home, he started dating a beautiful, vivacious girl, Priscilla Hom, who lived just three houses down from his. They married in January of 1950 and built a home just up the hill from where they grew up. There they raised four children.

Ralph worked for Newbert & Wallace Shipyard in Thomaston from 1952-1955. He worked with local contractor Lloyd Hewett from 1955-1959. In 1960, he became a rural letter carrier in Jefferson and retired in 1988.

From a young age, Ralph raised, trained and showed steers at Maine fairs. He made and sold yokes and bows in Maine and many other states. His son, David, carries on this tradition. David also has continued Ralph’s Christmas Tree business.

Ralph was an exceptional baseball player and in 2013, was inducted into Lincoln Academy’s Sports Hall of Fame. He won every game that he pitched and batted .500. His love of sports was passed on to all his kids, but especially to Dana.

As a talented woodworker, he built several of his kids’ homes and many heirloom pieces that are treasured by family and friends. One of his most lasting legacies is the vast number of old photos and knowledge of Jefferson that he provided to the Jefferson Historical Society.

Ralph lived in Jefferson until 2017, when he moved to his daughter’s home in Walpole. He died peacefully on April 30, 2022, with Julie and Larry by his side.

Ralph was predeceased by his wife, Priscilla, who died in 2015; and their son, Jim, who died in January 2022.

He is survived by his daughter, Julie (Lawrence) Stegna, of Walpole; sons, Dana Bond, and David (Karen) Bond, of Jefferson; grandchildren, Aaron (Stacey) Bond, of Whitefield, Kristan (Allen) Ashworth, of Santa Monica, Calif., Meredyth (Rick) Hertel, of Jefferson, Daniel Bond, of Somerville, Holly (Kintaro) Minami, of Tokyo, Japan, and AJ Griffin, of Athens, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Augustus, Griffen and Keegan Bond, Kaylyn, McKenna and Vann Hertel; several nieces and nephews; and Lillian Levensaller, a dear family member.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the First Baptist Church in Jefferson. A private burial will be held for Ralph and his son Jim at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ralph’s name to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 921, Jefferson, ME 04348; or the Jefferson Historical Society, P.O. Box 302, Jefferson, ME 04348.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Waldoboro. To extend online condolences visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

