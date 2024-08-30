Ralph W. Elliott, 82, of Waldoboro, passed away on Aug. 24, 2024, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born on March 6, 1942, at his family home in Bristol, to parents Norman W. and Florence B. (Lane) Elliott.

Ralph grew up in Bristol and attended local schools, graduating from Bristol High School in 1960. He then went on to join the U.S. Army, where he served his country for seven years before being honorably discharged. After the Army, Ralph started a 52-year long career at Master’s Machine, working as a shop foreman and machinist.

In his free time, Ralph enjoyed motorcycle rides with his wife, Deanna, where they traveled all over New Hampshire and Maine together. He also loved to dance, especially to country music.

Ralph was predeceased by a son, Chris Elliott; his wife, Deanna Elliott; and two brothers, Stanley Elliott and Wayne Elliott.

He is survived by his son, Jason Elliott, of South Dakota; brothers, Carol Elliott and wife, Judy, of Whitefield, and Greg Elliot, of Bristol; granddaughters, Misha Elliott and Nikki Deberdt, both of California; a companion of eight years, Pat Kee, of Waldoboro; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside committal for Ralph will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at 2 p.m. at the German Protestant Cemetery off Route 32 in Waldoboro.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a memory or condolence with the Elliott family, visit Ralph’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

