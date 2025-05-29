Ramon Alfred Wotton, 91, of Meriden, Conn., beloved husband of the late Patricia Louise Wotton (LeSan), passed away on May 13, 2025, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain, Conn., after a long illness.

Born on Oct. 28, 1933, in New Harbor, he was the son of the late Harold M. and Doris (Gilbert) Wotton. Ramon resided in Meriden, Conn., and was employed by the YMCA in Meriden until his retirement. A proud Korean War veteran, he served in the U.S. Navy.

Ramon was a Mason and a lifetime Shriner. A skilled leather crafter, he created leather belts alongside his wife, Patricia. Together, they traveled to various craft fairs to sell their products, sharing their passion and craftsmanship.

Ramon is survived by his sons, Ramon Wotton Jr. and his wife, Tammy, and Michael Wotton; three grandchildren, Danny, Matthew, and Johnathan; sisters, Laura Smith, Barbara Jean Perkins, and Marilyn Doe; brothers, Clinton Wotton and Kevin Sigler; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Ramon was predeceased by his brothers, Harold “Buster” Wotton, Donald Wotton, and Carroll Evan Wotton.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service with military honors on Saturday, July 5 at 11 a.m. at the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT 06457. A Facebook Live will be available to view on his obituary page on jferryfh.com or the funeral home Facebook page. Arrangements are under the direction of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home.

For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.

