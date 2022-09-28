Ramona Gould Whitaker, 66, of Nobleboro, passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2022 at Maine Medical Center, after a brief illness.

Mona was born in Damariscotta on Aug. 3, 1956, the only daughter of Joseph F. Gould and Eileen (French) Gould. She graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1974 and attended Berkshire Christian College in western Massachusetts. After college, Mona returned to the midcoast with an interest in becoming an elementary school teacher. Not long after returning to Maine, however, she chose instead to become a paralegal and eventually worked at law firms in Bath and Damariscotta.

In 1998, Mona married Kent Whitaker and together they raised two children, Stevenson and Katherine. Mona and Kent shared many wonderful adventures together, traveling most recently to the west coast of Ireland, where Mona hiked to the summit of Croagh Patrick, one of the tallest mountains in the country, earning a coveted “I Hiked Croagh Patrick” coffee mug in the process. Mona’s hiking accomplishments closer to home included climbing Mount Katahdin six times.

Mona was exceptionally kind and caring and was the type of person where “moss did not grow under her feet.” In addition to her love of hiking, she enjoyed kayaking on Damariscotta Lake, and was an avid cyclist, participating in fundraising rides for the American Diabetes Association for many years. Mona also had a very special place in her heart for animals, often adopting beloved family pets from local animal shelters.

Above all else, Mona loved spending time in her flower and vegetable garden. Mona was most passionate about her dahlias, which she grew in abundance. Much like summer zucchini bread, Mona seemed to grow more flowers each year than she could possibly use, often giving away bunches to unsuspecting friends and neighbors. In the fall, Mona would dutifully dig up and divide her dahlia tubers, happily giving those extras away, too.

Mona is survived by her husband of 24 years, Kent Whitaker; his children: son, Stevenson (Leah), of Denver, Colo., and daughter, Katherine (Lee) Pennebaker, of Lakewood, Colo.; brothers, Eric (Lyndia) Gould. of Jefferson, and Robie Gould of Westford, Mass.; nephew, Joseph Gould, of Baltimore, Md.; niece, Anna Gould of Westford, Mass.; a great-nephew, Liam Estabrook of Freeport; as well as many cousins and other relatives.

There will be a memorial service for Mona at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park. A private burial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mona’s memory to Midcoast Humane or to the charitable organization of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for Mona’s family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

