Ramona L. Boynton, 75, of Jefferson, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at home with family by her side.

She was born Jan. 24, 1947 in Gardiner, the daughter of Raymond and Geraldine (Taylor) Rankins Sr.

She attended Gardiner schools. Ramona enjoyed camping, watching the birds, family gatherings and knitting hats and mittens for the warming centers and for school children.

She worked at KVCAP in the transportation department for many years. Summers she drove the blueberry bus for Pearl Boynton. She was a food service worker at MSAD #11 and the Whitefield Elementary School.

She was predeceased by her father, Raymond Rankins Sr.; her mother, Geraldine Cusson; in-laws, Pearl and Marie Boynton; brothers-in-law, Roger Boynton, Dennis Boynton, and Warren Brann; sisters-in-law, Pauline Brann, and Mary Boynton; a nephew, Dana Boynton.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Lawrence Boynton; daughters, Tamara J. Grady and partner, Harold Dyer, of Pittston, Monica L. Grady and partner, Steve Carter, of Waterville, and Samantha S. Sullivan and partner, Eric Swan, of Augusta; son, Robert E. Grady III, of Pittston; grandchildren, Ashley Dyer, Hannah Dyer, and Evan Grady, all of Pittston, Erik Botterbusch, of Farmingdale, Kassie Pratt and Amanda Pratt, both of Augusta; brothers, Raymond and Nancy Rankins Jr. and family, Michael and Valerie Rankins and family, Linwood and Bobbie Boynton and family, Robert and Deanna Boynton and family, Earland and Marion Boynton and family, and Margaret Boynton and Sharon Boynton and family; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Per Ramona’s wishes there will be no services and burial will be at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Funeral Alternatives of Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Ramona to MaineGeneral Hospice of Maine.

