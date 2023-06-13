Ramona T. Gaudette

Ramona Thompson Gaudette, of Southport Island, passed away June 4, 2023.

Born Aug. 3, 0000 to Herbert and Esther Winslow Thompson in Damariscotta. Ramona grew up in South Bristol and attended South Bristol’s little red school house and graduated from Lincoln Academy. To say she enjoyed life would be an understatement. Her love for music and dancing and the love she shared with all she met is a story long and wonderful.

She married Francis Gaudette on Jan. 15, 1951 and together they raised two sons. When her sons started school, she joined them and spent the next 57 years as the Southport Central School cook. Ramona was full of love and cared for each and every child that passed through SCS. Whether a Band-Aid, a warm meal, a secret snack, or a hug, she made sure they all knew that they were loved.

Ramona spent her summers working at Rocktide, where she served tables and as hostess for 47 years. She spoke very fondly of all the wonderful people that she met throughout her time there and kept in touch with many.

A very active community member, Ramona was part of the community band, Southport Methodist Church, Grand Marshall of the Windjammer Day Parade, and Southport Library, to name a few.

Ramona leaves behind her son, Stephen F. Gaudette and wife, Jennifer, of Southport. She was known as “Gramma” to Madison Gaudette, of Southport, Chris Gaudette and wife, Denise, of Cumberland, Jason Gaudette and partner, Lauren Rockwell, of Cumberland, and Heather Gaudette Cope and husband, Brad, of Ohio; as well as four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Esther Thompson; her sister, Cynthia Thompson Dodge; brother, Edgar Thompson; and eldest son, Brenton Gaudette.

A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion in Boothbay on August 6, 2023 at noon.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the place where Ramona learned and loved to skate, the Thompson Ice House at P.O. Box 216 c/o Ken Lincoln, South Bristol, ME 04568 or to the Southport Central School at 483 Hendricks Hill Road, Southport, ME 04576 to help fund the new outdoor wooded play-space.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To share online condolences, or a story or picture, please visit Ramona’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

