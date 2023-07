A memorial service for Ramona Thompson Gaudette, who passed away on June 4, 2023, will be held on Aug. 6, 2023, at noon at the Boothbay American Legion, 25 Industrial Park Road in Boothbay, with Pastor Al Roberts officiating.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit Ramona’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

