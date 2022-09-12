Ramona Whitaker, 66, of Nobleboro, passed away on the afternoon of Sept. 8, 2022 at the Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Mona will be laid to rest privately in the Dunbar Cemetery at a later date. A public memorial service will be announced, and held, also at a later date. A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

