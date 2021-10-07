Randal S. (Randy) Hersom, age 54, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 3, 2021.

He was born Oct. 10, 1966, the son of Robert S. Sr. and Ella (Knowlton) Hersom.

He attended Dresden schools and graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1985.

He was a long-time employee at Wiscasset Glass. He enjoyed snowmobiling at the family camp, playing his drums, listening to “Hair Bands,” riding his motorcycle with his brother, snowshoeing and camp fires with his friends. He raced Minis at Wiscasset Speedway and Oxford Plains with his brother as pit crew and his family as sponsors. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR.

He leaves behind his brother, Robert and his wife, Vickie of Wiscasset; and nephews, Nicholas, and Daniel and his wife, Amanda, all of Brunswick. Randy loved kitties and also leaves behind his beloved Betty Boo.

Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Midcoast Humane, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

