Randall H. Achorn Sr., 68, of Waldoboro, died unexpectedly Nov. 12, 2021 after a period of declining health. Born in Waldoboro on March 9, 1953, he was the son of Evelyn Wotton and David Achorn.

Settling in Waldoboro, Randy, as most called him, spent a good deal of his younger years rebuilding and working on any car or truck he could tinker with. He was an avid fan of racing and often raced at Wiscasset Speedway.

Randy started out his career working for Munsey Oil Company and Maritime Energy as an oil delivery driver. After many years he changed paths and started working for N.C. Hunt in Damariscotta, working as a mechanic. Eventually starting his own business Randy opened R.H.A Auto & Truck Repair in Waldoboro. There he spent over two decades before he had other plans. Randy went back to school. Earning his CDL license he became a truck driver. Randy finished his career working for R.C. Moore Inc. out of Scarborough. Randy loved driving across country, often calling friends and family to talk about his life on the open road. It seemed to be his new calling, instead of always fixing big rigs he was driving them.

Randy is survived by his children, Angela Davis and partner, Timothy Moshier, of Cushing, Randall Achorn Jr., of Seattle Wa., and Rebecca Jones and husband, Kyle, of Jefferson; grandchildren, Jason Davis, Nathan Moshier, Piper Achorn, and Anderson Achorn; brothers, Gerald Achorn Sr. and his partner, Bette Flagg, and David Achorn; nieces and nephews, Carole Haley of Milwaukee, Wis., Gerald Achorn Jr. and wife, Angie, of Damariscotta, Malinda Achorn, of Waterville, Billy Achorn Jr. and partner, Shannon Stone, of Liberty, Stephanie Pierpont and husband, Shane Pierpont, of Rockland, and Jonathan Achorn and wife, Morria, of Island Falls; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceded in death are Randall’s parents, David Achorn Sr., Evelyn Heyer and step-father Delmar Heyer; brothers, Reginald Achorn, and Billy Achorn Sr.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. at Shuman Cemetery in Waldoboro for friends and family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

