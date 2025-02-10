Randy Prock passed away early Feb. 3, 2025, with his wife, Cindy; sister, Wendy; and son, Danny by his bedside at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where he had spent the final 13 days of his life. Since his Oct. 8, 2024, brain cancer diagnosis (Glioblastoma), Randy was hospitalized four times, endured four surgeries, received 30 radiation treatments, and 46 days of chemotherapy. Clearly, Randy loved life because he endured it without complaints or negativity; instead he persevered with infinite strength and love for his wife and family. Faith, family, and friends inspired his courageous resolve.

Born on May 30, 1955, to Wallace and Doris (Winchenbach) Prock, Randy had quite an idyllic childhood in Orffs Corner in Waldoboro. There were always lots of neighborhood kids to play ball, ride bikes, and enjoy ruthless games of marbles. Wendy will have to keep those stories alive in his honor. Mini bikes, dirt bikes, and snowmobiles were almost as important as camping and hunting. Tommy Johnson and Dickie Levensaler will have to keep some of those stories going now.

Randy graduated from the best class at Medomak Valley High School, the Class of ‘73. He shared the Class Hot Rod Senior Superlative with JoAnn Lash (Genthner). Hot cars and motorcycles became a lifelong passion for him. Just before he had to go to Boston he was visited by Wayne Benner, John Reynolds, and Gary Miller for a beautiful trip down memory lane about cars and good times. Lifelong friends (and classmates), Claudia and Claudene Orff, and their family were always close to the Prock family.

Forty-seven years with Prock Marine Co. was Randy’s secondary education. After his father and uncles retired, he and his cousins shared the helm. Retiring in 2017 gave him seven fun years with Vettes of Coastal Maine friends and fantastic times with friends on Embden Pond, his happy place.

The Prock family lost Wallace, Randy’s dad, in 2022. Randy is survived by his devoted mom, Doris; his sister, Karon Reed (Arnold); and sister, Wendy Northrup (Wayne).

Also left behind are his wife of 44 years, Cindy (Brooks); and his sons, Daniel (Heidy) and Forrest (Liz); grandsons, Jamie (Candice), Dylan, Tyler, and Zachary; and his loyal Labradoodle, Baxter. The Brooks brothers and their families, and their mother, Mildred, also grieve the loss of Randy. (Special mention of Danny’s mom, Cathy (Mank) Keating, who was his high school sweetheart and first wife).

Randy’s wife and sons especially want to thank Wendy for her unwavering and limitless support for Randy and Cindy; and also to Wayne for sharing her. Special thanks to Karon and Arnold from Baxter for luxurious accommodation and lavish love.

A time of visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025 from 5-7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. The service will also be held at Hall’s at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 with a reception immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Randy Prock to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via dana-farber.org/gift.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To share a condolence or story with the Prock family, please visit Randy’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

