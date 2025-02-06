The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Randy A. Prock Service Announcement

at

Randy A. Prock, 69, died Feb. 3, 2025 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Mass.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 10 at the Hall Funeral Home at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro.

The service to celebrate Randy’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Hall Funeral Home followed by a reception at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Orff’s Corner Cemetery in Waldoboro in the spring.

A full obituary will appear soon.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^