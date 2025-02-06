Randy A. Prock, 69, died Feb. 3, 2025 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Mass.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 10 at the Hall Funeral Home at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro.

The service to celebrate Randy’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Hall Funeral Home followed by a reception at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Orff’s Corner Cemetery in Waldoboro in the spring.

A full obituary will appear soon.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

