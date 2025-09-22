Ray R. Rines, 58, of Bath, passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2025.

He was born in Wiscasset, the son of Benjamin Rines Sr. and Virginia Butler Rines, and graduated from Wiscasset High School, Class of 1985.

Ray worked at Bath Iron Works where he was an insulation installer. Ray was an amazing house painter and loved creating and working with his hands.

He was a lover of all things musical, whether it was going to concerts, playing with his old band The Generics, or simply playing the guitar and writing songs for fun. He loved a good laugh and watching MASH, Seinfeld, and Family Guy. No matter what side you were on, Ray was always up for a lively political debate. Ray was also an avid sports fan, especially the Boston Red Sox and Patriots; he always enjoyed a good game of adult softball with his friends and was on all-star teams and won two state championship trophies.

Ray loved his family above all and had special bonds with his nieces and nephews. Yet, nothing gave him more pride and joy than watching his children grow and telling everyone of a new accomplishment they had achieved.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Peter Rines.

He is survived by his four children, Andrew Lincoln, Damon Lincoln, Brooke Lincoln, Christopher Lincoln; and their mother, Kristy Lincoln; sister, Pamela Soule; brothers, Larry Rines and sister-in-law, Carolann Rines, Robert Rines and partner, Sue Varney, Benjamin Rines Jr., Mark Rines and sister-in-law, Lori Rines. He is also deeply missed by his nieces and nephews.

A graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset will be held for family and friends on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 3 p.m.

