Raymond E. Joslyn, also fondly known as “Butch” to many, the unofficial Mayor of Windsor, passed away at his home on Nov. 2, 2024, at the age of 77. He was a beloved and legendary figure in town, known by all for his sense of humor and unique personality.

Born in Gardiner on Feb. 13, 1947, to Evelyn and Raymond P. Joslyn, Ray attended the Whitefield Elementary School and then Wiscasset High School. After high school, he enlisted in the Navy and served four years during the Vietnam War. After being discharged in 1969, he enrolled at Aroostook State College (now UMPI) to study education. There (after illegally letting a buddy use his address to get a resident hunting and fishing license in Maine) he met the city clerk, Judi (Shea) on a blind date arranged by Judi’s sister-in-law. After she drank just one 10-cent beer on their first date, Ray thought he had it made! He used the TV she loaned him for his room as collateral for a ring, and they married a year later, in 1973.

Ray and Judi moved to Windsor and settled down. Ray dabbled in various entrepreneurial projects and together, they built a successful RV business. They had two boys, Michael and Troy. Ray wasn’t just a father, but a truly amazing dad. He was the kind of dad who not only bought his boys bikes but also taught them to ride them. He taught them to swim, fish, hunt, how to take care of their bounty, and to appreciate the land and wildlife. He taught his grandson, Owen, to drive the boat and the tractor, to do “work” with Grampy, and to be proud of it. He was always thinking of his grandson and shared his love of the outdoors with him, too. Each year for Christmas, he got Owen an ice fishing trap engraved with his name and the number of the trap. This year, he’ll have a complete set of five. He also made Owen a beautiful set of cedar monkey bars. Ray also had a deep love for the game of baseball, and was good at it, too. He loved playing it, teaching it, coaching it, and he relished that his boys and his grandson had such a love for the game. He loved watching them all play.

Ray spent most of his life in Windsor and was a prominent figure in the community. While not a quiet man, he worked quietly to make life better for everyone around him. Whether by showing up with his generator during a storm to help keep their freezer from thawing, driving his Amish friends to medical appointments, teaching a newer hunter to skin a turkey, or providing friendly and fatherly guidance when it counted, he was always thinking of others. He was Santa’s helper, an auctioneer for the Coopers Mills Volunteer Fire Department, a past Whitefield Lion’s Club member, and was honored as Lion of The Year (1979-1980) for his involvement in getting the Sheepscot Valley Health Center established in Coopers Mills. These of course are only the things we know about. He spent hours driving around town with his four-legged sidekick, Katie, checking on folks and things every day, and found countless other ways, both big and small, to help people. His kindnesses and generosity were humble and honest. Ray sought no accolades or recognition.

His wit was simply unmatched. Friends and family all agree he was bigger than life, a genuine character extraordinaire.

He enjoyed numerous family vacations to Alaska, the Grand Canyon, Cabo, Colorado, Utah, and lots of ice fishing trips to Moosehead Lake. Still, he would tell you the best times were spent cruising the pond in the evenings on his pontoon boat with Judi.

He is survived by his mother, Evelyn (Tarr); wife, Judi; his sons, Michael, of Berwick, and Troy, of Lakeview, Ore.; his grandchildren, Owen and Gianna; and his godchildren, Sam and Molly King. Ray is also survived by his brother, Daniel (Cheryle), of Whitefield; his brother, Rodney, of Brunswick; many cousins, nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.

He is predeceased by his father, Raymond P. Joslyn.

A celebration of Ray’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 1-3 p.m. at the Whitefield Lions Club in Coopers Mills. All who knew him are invited to share their stories and memories. A private graveside service will be held in the spring.

He will be greatly missed but never, ever forgotten.

Remember me with smiles and laughter, The fun we had throughout it all. If you must remember me with tears, don’t remember me at all.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 983 Ridge Road, Windsor, ME 04363. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared by visiting plummerfh.com.

