Raymond K. Eon, 78, of Wiscasset, passed away on the morning of Sept. 19, 2025 at the Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta after a brief illness.

He was a devoted husband to Linda Martin; a loving father to Ken Eon, Nicole Clifford, and Trisha Eon; stepdad to Darren, Jackie, and Adam Davis; as well as all their friends who also referred to him as “Dad.” Though Dad may not have liked being the center of attention, he deserves to have his long years of fatherly love honored.

Raymond served in the Vietnam War, as a proud U.S. Marine – thank you for your service and your sacrifice for our country.

He was a man of integrity, kindness, and immense generosity. He would give you the shirt off his back and the last penny in his pocket, leaving a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.

He loved the casino trips to Vegas and Foxwoods with his kids, camping trips with his family, and fishing trips with old friends. At home, he would cook up a storm in the kitchen – if you’ve had his sauce, you know!

He is survived by his brother, David Eon; sister, Joyce Doyle; wife, Linda; his three children, Ken, Nicole, and Trisha; five grandchildren, Cecil, Ashlynn, Kacey-Ray, Sofia, and Jax; as well as many friends and extended family members who miss him dearly.

He will be laid to rest with military honors at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

