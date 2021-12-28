Raymond P. Eastman Jr., 60, of Skowhegan, passed away with family at his side at Redington Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

Raymond was born to Mary E. Dufour and Raymond P. Eastman Sr. on Nov. 22, 1961.

He was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Walter.

Surviving children of Raymond Eastman Jr. are one son, Micheal Eastman, of Rockland; three daughters, Jenny Eastman, of Rockland, Emily Eastman, of New Harbor, and Marquette Eastman, of Damariscotta; three sisters, Terry Eastman, of Skowhegan, Cheryl Baker, of Waldoboro, and Jill Wagurak and her husband, Ivan, of Richmond; three granddaughters, Alexis, Rosalie (Bella), and Abigail; two nieces, Taylor Baker, of Poplar Bluff, Mo. and Natalie Wagurak, of Richmond; and a stepfather, Richard Baker, of Waldoboro.

Raymond worked at the Bristol Transfer Station in Bristol for 30 years. Raymond enjoyed NASCAR and watching wrestling, and enjoying visiting with family and friends.

A celebration of Ray’s life will be held at the American Legion Hall in Damariscotta on Tuesday, Jan. 4 from 4 to 8 p.m.

