Raymond LaForest Perkins Jr., 95, of Waldoboro, passed away on Aug. 10, 2023, at Togus VA in Augusta. Raymond was born on Dec. 21, 1927, to Raymond L. Perkins Sr. and Ruby M. (Dyer) Perkins.

Raymond attended local school until the 11th grade. Raymond served in the U.S. Army post-war at Camp McGill in Japan until he was honorably discharged in 1947. Raymond worked as a welder at Industrial Cab Co. in Essex, Mass. and was the property manager at the Central Lincoln County YMCA until he retired.

Raymond enjoyed boating, collecting coins, and even was the author of a book.

Raymond was very proud of the work he did to stop smoking in rest homes and hospitals. He was also proud that he built the last two houses that he lived in himself. In 1980 he established the Midcoast Maine Promotion for Clean Indoor Air Organization and was an active advocate for non-smokers’ rights since 1973.

Raymond was a longtime member of the American Legion Post No. 149 in Waldoboro.

Raymond was predeceased by his wife, Edna L. Verge Perkins.

Raymond is survived by his daughters, Judith Lucier and husband, Dennis, of South Yarmouth, Mass., Kathleen Silva, of Beverly, Mass., and Linda Perkins of Ipswich, Mass.; sons, Dana Perkins and wife, Heidi, of Georgetown, Mass. and Thomas Perkins, of Hyannis, Mass; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be a time of visitation from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. A funeral service for Raymond will begin at 11 a.m. directly after the visiting hours. A burial at Shuman Cemetery in Waldoboro will take place directly after the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution in Raymond’s honor to the American Lung Association, P.O. Box 756, Osceola, WI 54020-0756.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Raymond, or to share a story or picture please visit his book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

