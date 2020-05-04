Raymond S. Waltz, 90 years old, of Nobleboro, passed away April 30, 2020, at home with his two daughters by his side.

He was born Nov. 22, 1929.

He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Shirley L. Hodgkins Waltz; and infant son, Peter Sewall Waltz.

He is survived by sons, Stanley and wife Lynn and their children Tyler, Travis, and daughter Caitlin; George and wife Vivian and daughters Jenifer Michaud, and Alisa Kidney and great-grandson, Finn Kidney; Warren and wife Susan, and son Cooper; daughter, Daphne Clark and sons Nathan and wife Marina and great-grandsons, Nyle and Colin Clark; Sam and wife Caitlin and great-grandchildren, Natalie and Cyrus Clark; and daughter, Rebecca Mash and son Raymond Mash.

He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish, hunt, trap, and his favorite, ice fishing where he loved his hors d’oeuvres and cribbage on the tailgate. He played golf and was a lobsterman for six years while working full time for the state of Maine as a foreman and grader operator. After retiring he worked for the town of Damariscotta as road commissioner and later for longtime friend, Chester Wright. He and Shirley went to the dances every Saturday night; if there was a dance or party, he was there.

He was predeceased by sisters, Priscilla, Judy, and Gloria; brothers: Carol, Henry, and Aubrey “Hoopie.” He is survived by brothers, Robert “Bobby” and Frankie; sisters, Gertrude Pinkham and Margaret Russell; and many nephews and nieces.

Raymond was a Korean War veteran, a 46-year member of the American Legion post in Damariscotta, and a life member of the VFW in Waldoboro. Due to the COVID-19 situation, there will be a private burial service and a celebration of life hopefully this summer.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the American Legion “Nurse Scholarship Fund” Post 42 in Damariscotta.

